First Hollywood Movie Shot on iPhone Releasing This Summer

The first Hollywood movie shot entirely using iPhones is set to hit theatres on June 20, 2025.

In a groundbreaking move for both cinema and smartphone tech, Danny Boyle’s highly anticipated horror sequel 28 Years Later has been shot using the iPhone 15 Pro Max devices.

An article on IGN shares that the follow-up to Boyle’s iconic 2002 zombie thriller 28 Days Later doesn’t just use the iPhone as a gimmick but rather employs it as a strategic creative choice.

Three custom iPhone rigs were designed for the production: one holding 8 iPhones, another with 10, and one jaw-dropping rig supporting 20 iPhones at once. This 20-iPhone setup created a “poor man’s bullet time”, according to Boyle, offering a 180-degree view of action scenes. The result? A surreal, time-slicing visual experience that enhances the impact of horror sequences.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a powerful tetra-prism lens, ProRes recording, and Log encoding, giving it the kind of high-end capabilities previously reserved for studio cameras costing tens of thousands.

28 Years Later is not only poised to thrill audiences with its haunting narrative but also to spark conversations about the future of filmmaking, a future where an iPhone might just be directors’ camera of choice.

Check out the trailer on YouTube.

