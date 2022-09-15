First iPhone 14 Orders Beginning to Ship, Will Be Ready For Release Day Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the big release day for most of the iPhone 14 series. Those that have been waiting for the new iPhone 14 series, your day is soon arriving. Apple is notifying early buyers that their orders have shipped. Those that were notified will likely start seeing their new iPhone 14 tomorrow, Sept. 16.

All iPhone 14 models went up for preorder last Friday, though there were some issues with Apple’s online store. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will see launch tomorrow. The iPhone 14 Plus will see availability Oct. 7.

Apple Notifies Customers That Their iPhone 14 is Shipping for Release Day

Some iPhone 14 models are beginning to ship for tomorrow’s release day. Naturally, most phones have been in transit for a few days. However, Apple only notifies customers concerning a shipment around a day ahead of the release date. Of course, some customers earlier in the week were able to indirectly track the status of their parcel through services like UPS My Choice.

Additionally, some lucky customers were able to get their hands on their new iPhone 14 in thanks to accidental early deliveries. Additionally, review embargoes have also dropped, meaning you can find early reviews of the latest Apple device.

The new iPhone 14 gains upgraded camera sensors, Action mode for video stabilization, a selfie cam that can auto focus, car crash detection, and an improved A15 chip compared to the baseline iPhone 13 from last year.

Of course, the most substantial changes are arriving to the iPhone 14 Pro line. Both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature a major upgrade to the camera system, which includes a 48-megapixel camera. The new camera is capable of producing images with more detail and less noise, especially in low-light environments. Additionally, the center twelve megapixels of the sensor now enable a new ‘optical’ 2x zoom mode. The ultra-wide camera also sees significant improvements thanks to a new larger sensor.

Packing the Features

Furthermore, the new iPhone 14 Pro also receives an always-on display—a first for the iPhone. Users will have access to a screen that is always on. Even when your phone goes to sleep, it will remain dimly-lit. Similar to the Apple Watch, the always-on display shows the date and time, incoming notifications and more. You can ready more about the always-on display here.

Another big change for the iPhone 14 Pro series is the Dynamic Island. Replacing the old notch cutout with a floating pill ship, Cupertino augments the physical cutouts in software to make for a new multitasking activity and status tray zone. Additionally, third party apps will be able to take advantage of Dynamic Island, and one developer is already trying to develop games for the new iPhone feature. On the other hand, some developers are also trying to copy the style of the new Dynamic Island.

Additionally, the iPhones that will arrive tomorrow will also receive an iOS 16 update. This day-one update for iOS 16 includes bug fixes.

If you need a new case for your iPhone 14, consider TMO’s handy guide on the coolest cases for the iPhone 14.

Are you looking forward to the iPhone 14? Which one do you plan on buying? Let us know in the comments.