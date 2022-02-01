First Look at “Foundation” Season Two on Apple TV+

Fans were given a first look at season two of “Foundation” on Tuesday. Apple TV+ also revealed details of the new cast members who will join returning stars Jared Harris and Lee Pace (both in first look image above).

New Cast Members Join For “Foundation” Season Two

Season two of series based on Isaac Asimov’s novels will see new actors added to the cast:

Isabella Laughland – Brother Constant, a claric who evangelizes the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach

Kulvinder Ghir – Poly Verisof, High Claric of the Church of the Galactic Spirit

Sandra Yi Sencindiver – Enjoiner Rueconsigliere to Queen Sareth

Ella-Rae Smith – Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion

Dimitri Leonidas – Hober Mallow, a master trader

Ben Daniels – Bel Roise, the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet.

Holt McCallany – Warden Jaegger Fount, the current Warden of Terminus

Mikael Persbrandt – The Warlord of Kalgan,

Rachel House -Tellem Bond, leader of the Mentallics

Nimrat Kaur – Yanna Seldon

Stars Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton are also set to return for Foundation season two. The show will continue to tell the story of four key individuals who move through time and space to deal with the fallout of deadly crises. No release date was confirmed at the time of this writing.

Production is led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer. Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost also serve as executive producers.