We’ve been hearing about the Apple Original Film Killers of the Flower Moon for a while now. The first image of the film, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert Di Niro, has been shared by Osage News – the news outlet of the Osage Nation in which the story is set.

Image of Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Emerges

As the news outlet describes:

In the First Look photo, [Lily] Gladstone is dressed in traditional Osage clothing. She is wrapped in a Pendleton blanket, she is wearing a black choker, two silver brooches, and her long black hair is loosely tied back. This is how she appears in the photos of her youth. In the scene, she is looking adoringly at DiCaprio while he is looking off, perhaps a telling photo of their doomed relationship. A bowl of grape dumplings sits on the table in red Spode China. Grape dumplings are still made to this day and Osages still use red and blue Spode dishes for their ceremonial dinners and special occasions. It’s considered the finest dishes to use by many Osage women, young and old. Judging from the meal, the dishes and the blanket Gladstone is wearing, this was most likely an important dinner.

The movie, based on the novel by David Grann, tells the story of serial murders inflicted on the Osage Nation. These came to be known as the Reign of Terror. There was still no known release date for the movie at the time of this writing.