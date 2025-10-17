First M5 Benchmark Shows the 14-Inch MacBook Pro Outruns Rivals

Apple’s first M5 benchmark for the 14-inch MacBook Pro has arrived, showing a sharp leap in performance. The numbers give you an early sense of how fast this machine can go, both in single-core bursts and multi-core workloads. It’s a strong opening that shows how far Apple’s silicon has come in one generation.

According to the Geekbench 6 database uploaded on October 17, 2025, the 10-core M5 posts a single-core score of 4,263. Geekbench lists that as the highest single-core score ever recorded for any Mac or PC processor on its database. You can treat this as a first datapoint rather than a final verdict.

In that same listing, the M5 configuration shows four performance cores and six efficiency cores. Single-core reflects the speed of a single performance core under load, while multi-core shows the total push from all ten cores together. If you care about responsiveness and UI snappiness, you should watch single-core numbers closely.

How the first score stacks up

The top single-core leaderboard in the Geekbench 6 database now starts with M5 at 4,263. You then see Apple’s M4 family trailing in order, followed by AMD’s desktop flagship entry. The pattern reinforces Apple’s single-thread advantage across recent generations.

Geekbench results for the new iPad Pro with M5 also show a similar single-core score of 4,175. That proximity tracks with Apple’s recent silicon behavior across iPad and Mac for lightly threaded work. You should expect similar snap in everyday actions across both devices.

Multi-core result and what it means

The M5’s multi-core score on this 14-inch machine lands at 17,862 in the single reported run. Geekbench’s comparison notes place it up to 20 percent faster than the M4 in the previous 14-inch MacBook Pro. The standard M5 outpaces M3 Pro and sits nearly alongside the desktop-class M1 Ultra.

If you compile code, transcode media, or process large photo libraries, you will feel that extra headroom. You also gain better sustained throughput for tasks like asset compression, object removal, and HDR pipelines, as shown in the sub-scores.

Key takeaways from the Geekbench run

The M5 sets a new recorded high for single-core performance in Geekbench’s database.

The multi-core score lifts everyday pro workloads beyond prior 14-inch baselines.

You get faster app launches, faster file operations, and quicker content exports.

The M5 narrows the practical gap with M1 Ultra for many threaded tasks.

Early iPad Pro M5 results mirror the single-core jump seen on the Mac.

Specs captured in the listing

Geekbench’s system page identifies running macOS 26.0 build 25A8353. The entry reports a base frequency of 4.61 GHz, 16 GB memory, and a 4P-6E core layout. Cache figures show a 6 MB L2 for the cluster along with standard ARM instruction extensions.

You see single-core sub-tests leading in Clang, object detection, and HDR workloads.

You see multi-core sub-tests lifting browser, rendering, and compression throughputs.

You should remember this is one result and therefore still unconfirmed.

Single-core leaders

Rank Processor and system Geekbench 6 single-core 1 M5, 14-inch MacBook Pro 4,263 2 M4 Max, 16-inch MacBook Pro 3,914 3 M4 Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro 3,871 4 M4, Mac mini 3,784 5 AMD Ryzen 9950X3D 3,399

Selected multi-core comparisons

Chip and system Geekbench 6 multi-core M4 Max, 16-inch MacBook Pro 25,645 M1 Ultra, Mac Studio 18,405 M5, 14-inch MacBook Pro 17,862 M3 Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro 15,257 M4, 14-inch MacBook Pro 14,726

What happens next

Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro is open for pre-orders now and launches on Wednesday. Rumors point to higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch models with M5 Pro and M5 Max in early 2026. Your takeaway today stays clear and grounded in numbers.

One run never defines a chip, so you should look for multiple consistent uploads. Still, this first result sets a firm tone for single-core speed and multi-core progress. You can plan on brisk daily performance and stronger pro headroom right out of the box.