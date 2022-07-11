First MacBook Pro with Touch Bar Goes to Apple’s Vintage Products List on July 31

Apple is adding the first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to its list of vintage products. According to an internal memo released to Apple Store and Apple Store Service Providers, the said MacBook will be included in the list on July 31.

MacBook Pro with TouchBar Becomes a Vintage Product

To recap, Apple released the first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar in October 2016. During its release, Apple redesigned the laptop with a thinner and lighter chassis. It also included new features such as a butterfly keyboard, Touch ID, and a larger trackpad. Apple also did away with most ports but retained the Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack.

When it released the current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, Apple also got rid of the Touch Bar. Interestingly, the Touch Bar remained on the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

What Does Apple Mean by ‘Vintage Products’

As mentioned, come July 31, Apple will be listing the first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, distributed in 2016, as a vintage product. Apple regularly adds products to this list after five years have passed since it stopped selling that particular product. In the case of the first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, more than five years have already passed. Apple discontinued this laptop in June 2017.

Being considered vintage products also mean that it may become more difficult to service the product, due to scarcity of parts. Once Apple stops servicing these vintage products, they end up joining Apple’s list of obsolete products. Compared to vintage products, obsolete products mean that Apple and Apple authorized repair centers have stopped accepting service orders for these products.

Other Products Joining the List

Aside from the aforementioned MacBook Pro, Apple will also be adding other products to the vintage products list by July 31. You may check out the list below, as provided by MacRumors.

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook (12-inch, Early 2016)

iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2015)

iMac (27-inch, Retina 5K, Late 2015)

iPad Pro (9.7-inch, Wi-Fi)

iPad Pro (9.7-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular)

Did you find any of your Apple devices joining the vintage products list soon? Perhaps now is the best time to consider upgrading those devices to the latest models.