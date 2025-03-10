First Time Ever: Apple Releases New Macs with Chips from Two Different Generations

Apple has made a move in its latest hardware update by releasing a new Mac Studio that includes chips from two different generations. The Mac Studio is now available with either the M4 Max or the M3 Ultra chip (here’s the comparison between the two), marking the first time Apple has offered different chip generations within the same product line.

This approach lets Apple cater to a wide range of users by providing options that suit various performance needs and budgets.

The M4 Max chip is configurable with up to a 16-core CPU and a 40-core GPU, offering substantial performance improvements compared to previous models. In contrast, the M3 Ultra chip is Apple’s most powerful silicon to date, featuring a 32-core CPU and an 80-core GPU, making it especially suited for tasks involving large language models and machine learning.

Both versions of the Mac Studio support new features like Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and high-capacity unified memory, giving users more flexibility and power in their work.

This strategy by Apple goes well with its ongoing efforts to evolve its product lineup by adding new technologies and capabilities. The Mac Studio, with its powerful chip options, is positioned as a high-end desktop solution, especially effective for users who require robust performance for demanding tasks.

Apple’s decision to offer chips from different generations in the same product line may signal a new approach to managing product releases and chip updates, allowing the company to better meet the diverse needs of its users.

