A public beta for watchOS 8 was released on Wednesday. It gives those not in the developer program access to the software for the first time.

watchOS 8 Public Beta Available to Download and Install

To install this update, a user must also install the iOS 15 public beta, which was released at the same time. Users also need to be enrolled in the beta software program to gain access to the relevant profiles. These public releases follow recent ones for developers. The final software will include greater access with Wallet, a more powerful Home app, new workout types in Fitness+, and an updated Breathe app.