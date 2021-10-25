Fitness+, the Apple Watch-based workout service, is expanding. From November 3, it will be available in 15 new countries.

Apple Fitness+ Coming to 15 New Countries

Apple Fitness+ is currently available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. However, from next week it will be available in:

Austria

Brazil

Colombia

France

Germany

Indonesia

Italy

Malaysia

Mexico

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Switzerland

The United Arab Emirates

The service will be available in English, with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish. The service is also compatible with SharePlay, a feature introduced with macOS Monterey.