Fitness+, the Apple Watch-based workout service, is expanding. From November 3, it will be available in 15 new countries.

Apple Fitness+ is currently available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. However, from next week it will be available in:

  • Austria
  • Brazil
  • Colombia
  • France
  • Germany
  • Indonesia
  • Italy
  • Malaysia
  • Mexico
  • Portugal
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • The United Arab Emirates

The service will be available in English, with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish. The service is also compatible with SharePlay, a feature introduced with macOS Monterey.

