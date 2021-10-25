Fitness+, the Apple Watch-based workout service, is expanding. From November 3, it will be available in 15 new countries.
Apple Fitness+ Coming to 15 New Countries
Apple Fitness+ is currently available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. However, from next week it will be available in:
- Austria
- Brazil
- Colombia
- France
- Germany
- Indonesia
- Italy
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Portugal
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Spain
- Switzerland
- The United Arab Emirates
The service will be available in English, with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish. The service is also compatible with SharePlay, a feature introduced with macOS Monterey.