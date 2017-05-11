Five Apple Videos for Shooting with iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Apple released five videos to YouTube Thursday evening, all of them designed to teach you how to shoot on iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus. Topics include shooting action, shooting “great portraits,” shooting close-ups, shooting vertical panoramics (panos), and shooting without Flash.

The series is being pushed under the “How to shoot on iPhone 7” umbrella, which means we’ll likely see additional videos in the series. They’re on Apple’s YouTube channel, but we gathered them together for for your viewing ease.

The tips for shooting on iPhone 7 apply to iPhone 7 Plus. The one video for iPhone 7 Plus is specific to that model because of its dual-lens setup.

How to shoot action on iPhone 7

How to shoot a great portrait on iPhone 7 Plus

How to shoot a close-up on iPhone 7

How to shoot a vertical Pano on iPhone 7

How to shoot without a flash on iPhone 7