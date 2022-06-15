‘Five Days at Memorial’ and ‘Bad Sisters’ Get August Premiere Through Apple TV+

Today Apple has announced the Apple Original Series Five Days at Memorial as well as the new dark comedy Bad Sisters to Apple TV+. Both will make their global debut this August.

‘Five Days at Memorial’ Arrives to Apple TV+

Five Days at Memorial, which arrives from award-winning executive producers John Ridley and Carlton Cuse arrives Friday, Aug. 12. The series stars Vera Farmiga. On the hand, Bad Sisters, the latest comedy from award-winning creator and star Sharon Horgan, will premiere Aug. 19.

The first three episodes of Five Days at Memorial premiere at the same time. The series limits itself to an eight-episode run. After the three-episode premiere, one new episode will premiere weekly every Friday through Sept. 16. The series is based off of actual events, and is an adaptations of the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink’s book.

Five Days at Memorial chronicles the after effects of Hurricane Katrina, including what happened at a local hospital. In its press release, Apple stated, “When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come”.

The series is executive produced and written by Carlton Cuse (Lost) and John Ridley (The Other History of the DC Universe). Directed by Cuse, Ridley and Wendy Stanzler (Rebel), the series stars Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring). Robert Pine (CHiPs), Cherry Jones (Succession), Julie Ann Emery (Preacher), Cornelis Smith Jr. (Scandal), Adepero Oduye (Pariah), Molly Hager (It’s Kind of a Funny Story), Michael Gaston (The Leftovers) and W. Earl Brown (DeadWood). Lastly, Five Days at Memorial arrives from ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

‘Bad Sisters’ Head to Ireland

Additionally, Apple has also announced that Bad Sisters, the new comedy from creator and star Sharon Horgan (Shining Vale) is also set to arrive in August on Apple TV+. The series will debut globally Friday, Aug. 19 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episodes weekly every Friday until Oct. 14.

According to Apple’s press release, Bad Sisters is, “A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller set in the breathtaking coast of Ireland”. Additionally, the new 10-episode series follows the lives of the Garvey sisters: siblings bound together through the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

In addition to Horgan, Bad Sisters stars Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette), Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom), Sarah Green (Dublin Murders), and Eve Hewson (Behind Hey Eyes) as the Garvey Sisters. The cast also includes Claes Bang (Dracula), Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent) and newcomer Saise Quinn (Monster).

Executive produced and written by Horgan with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel (New Girl). The story is an adaption of the Belgian version of the series Clan. Furthermore, the series features writing by Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Culen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard. Bad Sisters is a production by Merman Television and ABC Signature as part of Disney Television Studios.

The series marks Horgan’s first project to premiere from her first-look deal with Apple TV+.