Flipboard Suffers Data Breach, Emails All 145M Users

Flipboard revealed that an “unauthorized party” accessed its database between June 2, 2018 and March 23, 2019, as well as between April 21-22, 2019.

Flipboard Data Breach

The databases that were accessed included usernames, email addresses, and passwords. There is a silver lining though: The passwords were stored in a secure manner using SHA-1 and not in plain text. However, older passwords that haven’t been updated since March 2012 were secured using bcrypt, a weaker form of encryption.

We recently identified & addressed a security incident. We’ve taken measures to protect users’ accounts & secure our systems. As a precautionary measure, we proactively reset all user passwords. We’re providing more details via email & on our support page. https://t.co/tSTKwt7PYN — Flipboard (@Flipboard) May 28, 2019

Additionally, if users connected third party accounts, like social media, to their Flipboard account, the databases may have contained digital tokens, which have since been replaced or deleted by Flipboard. The company hasn’t disclosed how many users were affected, but as a precaution reset all 145 million of its users’ passwords.

