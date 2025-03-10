Foldable iPad Pro Rumored with Massive 18.8″ Screen and Under-Display Face ID in 2028

Rumors about a foldable iPad Pro have surfaced, with reports saying that Apple is working on a device with an 18.8-inch display and under-display Face ID. The information comes from a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, where it was mentioned that the foldable iPad Pro will use a “metal superstructure lens” to integrate Face ID’s Rx and Tx components beneath the screen. This technology would give the device a seamless design without visible notches or cutouts.

Apple Foldable iPad Pro Rumors:



18.8-inch display with under-display Face ID.



It is expected to be released in 2028. pic.twitter.com/QiATYu1nVf — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) March 10, 2025

The foldable iPad Pro is said to be a large foldable device, and prototypes reportedly feature an external display measuring 5.49 inches. The concept suggests that Apple is exploring the possibility of creating a product that combines the portability of a tablet with the functionality of a larger screen when unfolded.

This rumored foldable iPad Pro could mark Apple’s entry into the foldable market, competing with existing devices from companies like Samsung. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation from Apple regarding this product or its release timeline. Speculation places its launch several years away, possibly around 2028.