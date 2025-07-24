Foldables Remain Niche, Apple’s 2026 Launch Could Change That

Apple hasn’t officially announced a foldable iPhone. But at this point, it’s harder to believe they won’t launch one. Years of leaks, analyst reports, and supply chain signals are converging around the same idea: Apple is preparing to enter the foldable market by late 2026. The signs are consistent and getting harder to ignore.

The latest to join the conversation is TrendForce. In its July forecast, the research firm states that Apple is “likely” to launch its first foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026. The device is expected to feature a 5.5-inch external display and a 7.8-inch internal screen. That would put it slightly below the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which comes with a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch foldable panel. If Apple hits that timeline, it won’t be first, but it may be the one that shifts the entire category.

A stagnant market waiting for a trigger

Foldables have made technical progress, but mass adoption is still out of reach. TrendForce estimates global shipments will reach 19.8 million units in 2025, with market penetration stuck at 1.6 percent, the same as 2024. Prices are still high. Durability remains a concern. And for many users, the benefits aren’t yet clear enough to justify the switch.

Samsung is still ahead, but it’s losing ground. TrendForce forecasts its share will fall from 45.2 percent in 2024 to 35.4 percent in 2025. Huawei is gaining fast, especially in China, and is expected to hold 34.3 percent. Honor and Lenovo (Motorola) are expanding as well. Xiaomi is growing its share with the MIX Flip series aimed at the compact foldable segment.

The report suggests Apple could tilt the balance. Its reputation for ecosystem polish and stability might be the push foldables need. If Apple delivers a foldable iPhone that works as smoothly as its other devices, high-end users may start to pay attention. That shift could ripple across the entire market.

TrendForce expects Apple to apply its usual playbook. Enter late, but with hardware-software integration dialed in. That alone could raise expectations and put pressure on competitors to refine their designs. Apple also benefits from customer trust. A foldable iPhone would arrive not as an experiment, but as part of an existing, proven system.

From tech showcase to product category

Foldables are becoming more than just novelty devices. Prices are gradually falling. Lineups are expanding across brands and price tiers. But users still prefer reliable bar-type phones, especially when durability and cost remain top concerns. TrendForce points out that until those are addressed, foldables will stay in the premium niche.

Still, Apple’s arrival could mark a shift. Its launch would send a message that the format is viable. And while details on Apple’s exact design remain unclear, the display sizes cited by TrendForce match previous reports from Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

If Apple enters in 2026, it won’t just launch a new product. It could redefine what a foldable phone means and kick off the next major shift in the smartphone industry.