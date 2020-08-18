Production resumed on the second season of Apple TV+ series For All Mankind on Tuesday. Filming on the space race drama was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic (via Deadline).

Two More Episodes of ‘For All Mankind’ Being Readied

Two episodes needed to be shot. The work is taking place at the Sony lot in Culver City. For All Mankind show gives an alternative history of the space race. It was created by Ronald D. Moore and was one of the first shows shown on Apple TV+ when the service launched in November 2019.

