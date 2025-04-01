For the First Time Ever, Apple Sells Non-Apple Product on Its Official Website

Apple has added a product to its official website that isn’t made by the company. The Lumon Terminal Pro, a retro-style computer, is now shown alongside iconic Apple devices like the MacBook Air and iPad. This marks the first time Apple has included a non-Apple product in its lineup. You can check it out here.

The Lumon Terminal Pro boasts a vintage design, complete with a bulky CRT monitor, blue keyboard, and trackball. It perfectly mirrors the computers used by Lumon Industries employees. The product page describes it as a “powerful tool for macrodata refinement,” adding to its mystique.

For those who want to purchase this device, they have to go through a “severed” procedure. As scary it might sound, it’s extremely painless and easy to do. To know more about it please comment Lumon and we will reply to you comment.

Sorry, if we got your hopes high. This is all part of an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank by Apple. The Lumon Terminal Pro isn’t available for purchase—it’s just a clever nod to Severance and a playful way to engage fans. Happy April Fools’ Day!