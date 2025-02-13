For The First Time Ever, Apple TV App Launches on Android Devices

Apple has announced the Apple TV app on Android devices, a big expansion of its streaming platform. The app can now be downloaded via the Google Play Store and is compatible with Android phones, tablets, and foldable devices. We reported last year that by the end of May, Apple had been looking for Android engineers for Apple TV, and the finished product is finally here.

If you’re using Apple TV for the first time, the Apple TV app offers a user-friendly interface designed specifically for Android users. Features include “Continue Watching,” which syncs your progress across devices, and “Watchlist,” so you can save shows or movies for later. You can stream over Wi-Fi or cellular, and there’s even an option to download stuff for offline watching.

Android users can subscribe to Apple TV+ directly through their Google Play accounts. Apple TV+ has a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. Popular titles include Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show, CODA, Silo, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Apple TV app for Android is available worldwide, though regional availability may vary. The app’s launch comes as Apple seeks to expand its services beyond its own ecosystem, making its streaming platform accessible to a larger audience.

You can download it here.