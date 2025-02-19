For the First Time Ever, Apple Unveils ‘e’ Series in iPhone Lineup: iPhone 16e

Apple has announced the iPhone 16e, the latest addition to its iPhone 16 lineup. The device is set to offer many of the same capabilities as its counterparts but at a lower price point. It will be available in black and white, with pre-orders starting on February 21 and general availability beginning February 28.

The new iPhone 16e is powered by Apple’s A18 chip and includes the company’s first self-designed cellular modem, the C1. Apple says these components contribute to fast performance and long battery life. The device also has a 48MP camera system that includes a 2x Telephoto lens, giving users the equivalent of two cameras in one.

Apple Intelligence, the company’s personal intelligence system, is built into the iPhone 16e. This system aims to deliver helpful and relevant information to users while maintaining privacy. The device also includes an Action button, which can be customized to quickly access various functions.

The iPhone 16e has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is designed to be durable, with water and dust resistance. It supports wireless charging and uses USB-C for connectivity. The device will run on iOS 18, which Apple says will make the iPhone more personal and capable.

The iPhone 16e will be priced starting at $599 or $24.95 per month for 24 months. Apple is offering trade-in options for older iPhone models, with potential credits of up to $170 for an iPhone 12. The device will be available in 59 countries and regions at launch.

