Some Ford 2020 Vehicles will Feature Wireless CarPlay

Today Ford announced its SYNC 4 infotainment system which includes support for wireless CarPlay. The system will be available in select Ford 2020 vehicles.

SYNC 4 gives drivers features like:

  • Conversational voice recognition
  • Updated graphic design and interface
  • Access to digital owner’s manuals
  • Optional FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
  • Wireless phone connection via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • SiriusXM with 360L
Tailored to run on a variety of new touchscreen displays available, from 8 inches to 15.5 inches, SYNC 4 includes enhanced multi-tasking to simultaneously display different features at the same time, plus cord-free Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SYNC AppLink compatibility

Some vehicles will have 12-inch screens with multitasking to let drivers split the screen into larger or smaller windows. Other vehicles with have 15.5-inch screens that have Adaptive Dash Cards. These interactive cards will display helpful information such as the next step on your route.

