Some Ford 2020 Vehicles will Feature Wireless CarPlay

Today Ford announced its SYNC 4 infotainment system which includes support for wireless CarPlay. The system will be available in select Ford 2020 vehicles.

Ford 2020 Wireless CarPlay

SYNC 4 gives drivers features like:

Conversational voice recognition

Updated graphic design and interface

Access to digital owner’s manuals

Optional FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot

Wireless phone connection via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

SiriusXM with 360L

Some vehicles will have 12-inch screens with multitasking to let drivers split the screen into larger or smaller windows. Other vehicles with have 15.5-inch screens that have Adaptive Dash Cards. These interactive cards will display helpful information such as the next step on your route.