Former Trump Officials Join Tim Cook in Veto of Texas Age Bill

Texas Governor Greg Abbott faces growing bipartisan pressure to veto SB 2420, a controversial bill that would require app stores to verify the ages of users. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently urged Abbott to reject the measure, and now two former senior Trump administration officials have joined the opposition.

Texas State Representative Brian Harrison and economist Vance Ginn, who both served in high-ranking roles under former President Donald Trump, released a joint statement calling for a veto.

“We agree SB 2420 should be vetoed. It grows government, takes options away from parents, and opens the door to surveillance, data abuse, and censorship,” said Harrison and Ginn.

Republican Pushback Grows

Harrison, who served as Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Ginn, the former Chief Economist at the Office of Management and Budget, argue that the bill undermines parental authority and expands government overreach. Their stance complicates the political calculus for Abbott, who has not yet said whether he will sign the bill into law.

The legislation passed both chambers of the Texas legislature with veto-proof majorities. Supporters say it empowers parents by requiring app stores to link minor accounts to a parent’s account for approval. Critics argue it forces platforms to collect sensitive personal data, threatening user privacy and increasing security risks.

Tech Opposition Meets Conservative Resistance

Apple, Google, and Meta have already mounted an aggressive lobbying effort against SB 2420, with Cook personally intervening by calling Abbott to express Apple’s concerns. The companies argue the bill would require broad data collection, even for apps that pose no risk to minors.

The addition of Harrison and Ginn to the opposition highlights that concerns about surveillance and data abuse are not limited to tech companies or liberal circles. Their statement signals that key voices on the right also view the bill as a threat to digital privacy and limited government.