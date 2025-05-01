Formula 1’s Hamilton Spotted With CEO Tim Cook at Apple Park

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton was spotted this week at Apple Park alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook, sparking fresh speculation about his ongoing partnership with the tech giant. The meeting, which drew attention across social media, likely connects to Apple’s two major projects involving Hamilton.

Hamilton serves as a producer on Apple’s upcoming Formula 1 feature film starring Brad Pitt, set to release in theaters on June 27.

The film, backed by Apple Studios, has generated high expectations among motorsport fans and film critics alike. His visit may also relate to the long-announced Apple TV+ documentary about his career and personal journey, still awaiting a release date more than three years after its official announcement.

Apple and Hamilton: A Long-Running Collaboration

Apple first announced the Lewis Hamilton documentary in March 2022. The feature promises full access to Hamilton and his inner circle, blending career-defining moments with personal insight and interviews. The production highlights Hamilton’s rise from a working-class background to becoming a seven-time world champion and the only Black driver in Formula 1 history.

Since then, updates on the documentary have remained scarce, leaving fans to wonder when the highly anticipated release will drop on Apple TV+. Hamilton’s appearance at Apple Park may signal new movement on the project.

What Else Could Be in Play?

While both the F1 film and the documentary are the most likely reasons for his visit, some are also speculating about Apple’s broader ambitions. Hamilton’s presence at Apple Park could hint at involvement in a revived automotive effort or simply reflect an ongoing friendship with Cook.

Either way, the connection between Hamilton and Apple continues to attract attention. Their partnership already produced a memorable moment when Cook waved the checkered flag at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2022—an image that symbolized Apple’s growing ties to the sport.