Fortnite iOS Launch Imminent, Game Submitted to App Store

Epic Games has submitted Fortnite to Apple for review, signaling the game’s return to the U.S. iOS App Store after nearly four years. The move confirms that Fortnite’s relaunch is imminent, though a precise release date remains unannounced.

The submission follows a statement from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, who said the game would not launch on Monday or Tuesday but confirmed the team is working hard to get it out this week. The return marks a major moment for both Epic and the broader mobile gaming market, after a long legal standoff that reshaped Apple’s App Store policies.

Court Ruling Clears the Way

Fortnite’s comeback is possible due to a recent U.S. court decision that blocks Apple from enforcing its standard 15–30% commission on third-party payments. The ruling forced Apple to revise its App Store rules, allowing developers to include links to external payment platforms.

According to updated guidelines published by Apple, apps on the U.S. storefront no longer need special entitlements to direct users to outside payment pages. Reader apps, NFT platforms, and other digital services can now guide users away from Apple’s in-app payment system without penalty.

This policy shift applies only within the United States. Developers in other regions remain subject to the previous restrictions.

Epic Trying to Bypass Apple Developer Block

Epic’s U.S. developer account remains blocked, but the company found a workaround. Responding to a user’s question on X, Tim Sweeney explained that Epic is submitting Fortnite through its Epic Games Sweden account. He wrote:

“We have conversed with Apple on the topic and will use our Epic Games Sweden account to submit Fortnite to the US App Store. We created this account last year to launch Epic Games Store and Fortnite in the European Union, and Apple required an EU-domiciled account.”

This Swedish account has already been used to bring Fortnite back to iPhones in Europe under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which forces Apple to allow alternative app marketplaces.

Epic Pushes for Broader Changes

While Epic is preparing to relaunch Fortnite, Sweeney also called for Apple to adopt these policy changes globally. He stated that Epic would drop all ongoing and future litigation if Apple applies the U.S. framework worldwide. Apple has not responded publicly to that proposal.

Fortnite was removed from the App Store in 2020 after Epic bypassed Apple’s payment system. Since then, the game has only been available in limited form via browser or through Epic’s storefront in select markets.

Now, with Apple forced to loosen its grip—at least in the U.S.—Fortnite’s full return signals a power shift. The outcome could shape how mobile platforms operate in the future.