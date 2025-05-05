Fortnite iOS Release Date? Epic CEO Reveals It

Fortnite is set to return to the iOS App Store in the United States this week, according to Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

In a recent post on X, Sweeney confirmed that the team is working hard to relaunch the game after nearly four years of absence. However, he ruled out a release on Monday or Tuesday, leaving the exact launch day uncertain.

Epic Pushes Apple for Global Policy Shift

Sweeney’s latest update follows a separate post where he announced, “We will return Fortnite to the US iOS App Store next week.”

He added that Epic is ready to drop all ongoing and future litigation if Apple adopts a global version of the court-mandated, Apple-tax-free framework currently applicable in the US.

As we reported earlier, Apple has already updated its App Store rules in response to the US court decision. The update enables developers to link out to alternative payment platforms, reducing Apple’s control over digital transactions inside apps.

Court Ruling Opens Door for Fortnite’s Comeback

This decision comes on the heels of a major legal development. A US court has blocked Apple from imposing its usual 15–30% commission on third-party payment transactions. That ruling gives Epic a win in its long-running legal battle with Apple, which began in 2020 after Apple removed Fortnite for violating App Store payment policies. Since then, the game has only returned in limited form in the EU via Epic’s proprietary app store.

Fortnite will not launch on iOS on Monday or Tuesday of the week starting May 5 aligning with Sweeney’s statement: “Not Monday or Tuesday. Beyond that, we’re working as hard as possible and aren’t certain what day it will be ready.”

The game’s return to iOS in the US is a significant move for both the developer and the mobile gaming market. Whether Apple accepts Epic’s broader proposal remains to be seen.