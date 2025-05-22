Fortnite iOS Requirements (Hardware, Storage and More)

Fortnite has officially returned to the App Store in the U.S. and the Epic Games Store in the EU, ending a five-year absence caused by legal disputes between Apple and Epic Games. As of May 2025, iPhone and iPad users can once again download and play the game natively—if their device meets the latest hardware and software requirements.
Minimum Requirements for Native Fortnite Play on iOS
To play Fortnite natively on iPhone or iPad, your device must meet these key requirements:
- Operating system: iOS 17.6.1 or higher for iPhones, iPadOS 18 or higher for iPads
- RAM: At least 4 GB
- Processor: A12 Bionic chip or newer
- Storage: At least 15 GB of free space recommended
- Performance: 60 FPS supported on iPhone 11 and newer; 120 FPS available on Pro models from iPhone 13 onward
Note: The app will not install on unsupported devices. You’ll see an error message if your hardware doesn’t meet the minimum requirements. Devices with less than 4 GB RAM, such as the iPhone SE (2nd generation), do not support native Fortnite play. The app blocks installation on unsupported hardware.
Supported and Unsupported iPhone Models
Supported iPhones
These iPhones can run Fortnite natively:
- iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (3rd generation, 2022)
- iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Series
- iPhone 14 Series
- iPhone 15 Series
- iPhone 16 Series, including 16e
Unsupported iPhones
These devices are not compatible:
- iPhone SE (1st and 2nd generation)
- iPhone 6, 6 Plus
- iPhone 6s, 6s Plus
- iPhone 7, 7 Plus
- iPhone 8, 8 Plus
- iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max
These models either lack the required 4 GB RAM or can’t run iOS 17.6.1.
What If Your Device Isn’t Supported?
If your iPhone or iPad doesn’t meet the requirements—or if Fortnite isn’t available in your region’s App Store—you can still play using cloud gaming services, including:
- Xbox Cloud Gaming
- NVIDIA GeForce NOW
- Amazon Luna
These platforms let you stream Fortnite without local installation or storage, but you’ll need a strong, stable internet connection.
According to Epic Games and community reports, these specifications ensure Fortnite runs smoothly on iOS devices with full support for current game modes and updates. Before downloading, check your device’s compatibility to avoid installation issues.