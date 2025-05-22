Fortnite iOS Requirements (Hardware, Storage and More)

Fortnite has officially returned to the App Store in the U.S. and the Epic Games Store in the EU, ending a five-year absence caused by legal disputes between Apple and Epic Games. As of May 2025, iPhone and iPad users can once again download and play the game natively—if their device meets the latest hardware and software requirements.

Minimum Requirements for Native Fortnite Play on iOS

To play Fortnite natively on iPhone or iPad, your device must meet these key requirements:

Operating system : iOS 17.6.1 or higher for iPhones, iPadOS 18 or higher for iPads

: iOS 17.6.1 or higher for iPhones, iPadOS 18 or higher for iPads RAM : At least 4 GB

: At least 4 GB Processor : A12 Bionic chip or newer

: A12 Bionic chip or newer Storage : At least 15 GB of free space recommended

: At least 15 GB of free space recommended Performance: 60 FPS supported on iPhone 11 and newer; 120 FPS available on Pro models from iPhone 13 onward

Note: The app will not install on unsupported devices. You’ll see an error message if your hardware doesn’t meet the minimum requirements. Devices with less than 4 GB RAM, such as the iPhone SE (2nd generation), do not support native Fortnite play. The app blocks installation on unsupported hardware.

Supported and Unsupported iPhone Models

Supported iPhones

These iPhones can run Fortnite natively:

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation, 2022)

iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 16 Series, including 16e

Unsupported iPhones

These devices are not compatible:

iPhone SE (1st and 2nd generation)

iPhone 6, 6 Plus

iPhone 6s, 6s Plus

iPhone 7, 7 Plus

iPhone 8, 8 Plus

iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max

These models either lack the required 4 GB RAM or can’t run iOS 17.6.1.

What If Your Device Isn’t Supported?

If your iPhone or iPad doesn’t meet the requirements—or if Fortnite isn’t available in your region’s App Store—you can still play using cloud gaming services, including:

Xbox Cloud Gaming

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Amazon Luna

These platforms let you stream Fortnite without local installation or storage, but you’ll need a strong, stable internet connection.

According to Epic Games and community reports, these specifications ensure Fortnite runs smoothly on iOS devices with full support for current game modes and updates. Before downloading, check your device’s compatibility to avoid installation issues.