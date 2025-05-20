Fortnite Is Back on App Store For iOS After 5 Years

Fortnite has returned to Apple’s U.S. App Store after a five-year standoff between Epic Games and Apple. The popular battle royale game is once again available for download on iPhones and iPads, marking a major moment in one of the most closely watched legal and industry battles over app store control and payment systems.

Epic confirmed the comeback in a post on X, writing: “Fortnite is BACK on the App Store in the U.S. on iPhones and iPads.” The game also returned to the Epic Games Store and AltStore in the European Union, with broader search visibility expected to follow.

A Years-Long Legal Battle Over Payments and Control

The dispute began in August 2020, when Epic intentionally bypassed Apple’s in-app payment system to offer users a cheaper direct option. Apple pulled Fortnite from the App Store, triggering a lawsuit from Epic that accused Apple of anti-competitive behavior. The case went to trial in 2021, resulting in a partial win for Apple. However, the court found Apple’s “anti-steering” rules illegal under California law and ordered changes that allowed developers to link to external payment systems.

Earlier this month, Epic submitted Fortnite for approval, claiming full compliance with Apple’s updated guidelines and a court order. The app included a link to the Epic Games Store, offering a 20% discount on external purchases. Apple stalled approval without formally rejecting the app, citing an ongoing legal review.

Epic responded by filing a motion to enforce the existing injunction, arguing that Apple had no legal ground to block the submission. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers backed Epic, ordering Apple to resolve the issue or send a senior executive to appear in court on May 27. Days later, Fortnite returned to the App Store.

Return Signals Compliance, But Tensions Remain

As of May 20, Epic confirmed that Fortnite is once again live on the U.S. App Store. The current version includes a link to the Epic Games Store, where users can make discounted external purchases. That complies with the standing injunction.

The return of Fortnite marks a turning point, but the broader fight over app store rules is far from over. Developers, regulators, and courts will continue watching how Apple enforces its policies and whether future legal action is necessary.