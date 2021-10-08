Apple TV+ announced Friday that it has picked up Foundation for a second season. The show is an adaptation of Iaac Asimov’s sci-fi novels and is produced by Skydance Television, with David S. Goyer as showrunner. It boasts a cast containing Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, as well as rising stars Lou Lobell and Leah Harvey alongside Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Alfred Enoch.

‘Foundation’ Renewed For Season Two

Commenting on the renewal, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said:

We have been so excited to watch global audiences embrace the captivating, suspenseful and breathtaking thrill ride that is Foundation. We know how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have waited to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series and now we can’t wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world, compelling storytelling and stunning world-building that David S. Goyer has created in season two.

“Since my childhood I’ve dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like,” added Mr. Goyer. “Now, with season two, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns.

There are rumors that the show could run for up to 80 episodes. Mr. Goyer said that “we’re playing the long game with Foundation and I’m grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We’re about to fold some serious space.”

Adaptation Has ‘Surpassed’ Daughter’s Expectations

Mr. Asimov’s daughter, Robyn, serves as an executive producer on the show. She commented:

David Goyer’s Foundation has surpassed all my expectations by bringing my father’s philosophy and ideas to the screen in ways my father could never do while staying true to his work. I know my father would have been proud to see his iconic story come to life through the show’s visual beauty and the layered characters, understanding full well his words would need this cinematic translation.

Episode four is now available to view on Apple TV+. News episodes are released weekly.