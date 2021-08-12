Apple seeded the Fourth Public Beta of macOS Monterey on Thursday. It gives those not enrolled in the developer program a change to test the software before the formal release.

New macOS Monterey Public Beta Out Now

Those enrolled in the public beta program, with the macOS Monterey profile installed, can download the latest version by going to System Preferences > Software Update.

Today’s release follows similar public releases for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 earlier in the week.

[WWDC 2021: Apple Previews Privacy and Productivity Features in macOS Monterey]