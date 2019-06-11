Foxconn Can Produce iPhones Outside China if Required, Says Top Exec

Foxconn could make iPhones outside of China if required, a senior executive told investors Tuesday. Young Liu said that the company has “enough capacity” outside of the U.S. if a trade war with China escalates (via Bloomberg News).

Foxconn Can Move Outside China, Investing in India

Mr. Liu heads the firm’s semiconductor division. He told investors in Tapei:

Twenty-five percent of our production capacity is outside of China and we can help Apple respond to its needs in the U.S. market. We have enough capacity to meet Apple’s demand.

Mr. Liu said that Apple has not yet asked Foxconn to move iPhone production away from China. He also explained that the company is investing in India for Apple. Another assembler, Wistron, already makes older iPhone models there.

Foxconn executives reaffirmed their commitment to its Wisconsin plant to. The factory has failed to deliver the number or kind of jobs previously promised.