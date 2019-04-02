Foxconn Preparing to Produce iPhone in India

Foxconn is preparing to produce devices for Apple in India. It will start a trial run to produce the iPhone X range in its factory near Chennai shortly (via Bloomberg News).

Setting up Trial Run

Foxconn invested around $300 million into being able to produce Apple devices in India. It already makes phones for Xiamoi and Nokia in the country. The Chennai factory is intended to distribute new iPhones, set for a September reveal, to both the local and export markets. The trial run is expected to start within weeks.

The iPhone 6s, SE, and 7 are already produced in Bangalore in India, by Wistron. Apple confirmed this in a statement (via Business Standard). A spokesperson said: “We are proud to be producing iPhone 7 in Bengaluru for our local customers furthering our long-term commitment in India.”

News emerged in December 2018 that Foxconn could be looking to move its Apple assembly line to India. Tamil Nada. M. C. Sampath, the Industry Minister in the state of Tamil Nada, revealed the investment from the Tawainese manufacturer.

