Foxconn Reopens Factory, But With Just 10 Percent of Workforce

iPhone maker Foxconn reopened its Zhengzhou plant in recent days. However, only 10 percent of the workforce returned.

16,000 Workers Return to Foxconn Factory

Following the Coronavirus outbreak, around 16,000 workers have now returned to the Zengzhou factory. Despite this, the factory in Shenzhen has not reopened. Speaking to Reuters, a company source said:

Our request to resume production (in Shenzhen) was disapproved. We need to improve our virus control measures for another check.

Apple has not commented publicly on the matter. The company did have to offer a broader that usual revenue outlook in its laters earning call, due to the precarious circumstances caused by coronavirus outbreak.