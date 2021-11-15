New Fraggle Rock Coming to Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock will premiere on Apple TV+ in the new year. Thirteen new episodes of the Jim Henson-created favorite will hit the streaming service from January 21, 2022.

New Fraggle Episodes Heading to Apple TV+

Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, and Boober are back along with some new friends. An official teasers clip was released on Monday.





The forthcoming series is part of a growing partnership between Apple TV+ and The Jim Henson Company. It also includes Harriet The Spy, the first animated adaptation of the iconic children’s novel. This will premiere this Friday, November 19;

The 88 original episodes of Fraggle Rock are already available on Apple TV+, as are the bonus specials, Down at Fraggle Rock, Doozer Music and, Fraggle Songs.