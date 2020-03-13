France Fines Apple Over Anti-Competitive Behavior

France’s competition authority is fining Apple, saying the company engaged in anti-competitive behavior in its distribution and sales network (via Reuters).

Two sources told Reuters that the fine is set to be delivered on Monday. We don’t know how much the fine will be, but in comparison Apple paid a US$28 million fine to France earlier this year due to its practice of slowing older iPhone batteries and not telling customers about it.

Isabelle de Silva, head of the competition authority, has been focusing on tech companies in the U.S. like Google, fining it US$167 million for opaque advertising rules.

