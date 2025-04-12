France Identité App to Bring Digital ID Cards to iPhones by Summer 2025

France is expanding its digital identity services by adding registration cards to the France Identité application. The update is planned for the summer of 2025, with an initial testing phase before being rolled out nationwide later in the year. This addition comes after earlier updates that let users store their identity cards and driving licenses digitally.

To use the registration card feature, citizens will need to have a new biometric identity card, which is the size of a bank card. Those still holding older valid identity cards can request an early renewal at no cost if their card expires in more than a year. This option ensures compatibility with the app and supports the transition to digital identity services.

The France Identité app is designed to give users access to over 1,400 public services securely and efficiently. It focuses on privacy by letting individuals control how their data is shared. This update reflects France’s efforts to modernize public services and make them more accessible through technology.

