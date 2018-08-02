France Enacts Smartphone Ban for Schools

France has put a smartphone ban in place for schools. Starting this September, students will no longer be allowed to use a smartphone or tablet in school. While it sounds like students can still bring one, they have to be turned off (via The Washington Post).

France Smartphone Ban

French education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told French news channel BFMTV,

We know today that there is a phenomenon of screen addiction, the phenomenon of bad mobile-phone use. Our main role is to protect children and adolescents. It is a fundamental role of education, and this law allows it.

The law makes exceptions for educational use, extracurricular activities, and students who have disabilities. This new law isn’t really a stretch, since students already couldn’t use phones in class.

