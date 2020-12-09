The Federal Trade Commission as well as 48 attorney generals have filed two lawsuits against Facebook on Wednesday seeking to remove Instagram and WhatsApp from its control.

In much the same vein, the FTC is seeking a permanent injunction in federal court that could, among other things: require divestitures of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp; prohibit Facebook from imposing anticompetitive conditions on software developers; and require Facebook to seek prior notice and approval for future mergers and acquisitions.

I’m sure most readers are familiar of my opinion towards Facebook.