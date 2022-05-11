Full Range of iPhone 14 Color Options Detailed in Purported Leak

There isn’t much we know for certain about the upcoming iPhone 14. Apple has always been secretive about new and updated products, but leaks and rumors always abound. After a purported leak on a Chinese social media site, we may have our eyes on the full range of iPhone 14 color options.

Apple Adding a Purple Option Once Again

We recently reported that the iPhone maker was going to once again offer the iPhone in a purple color option. The Cupertino-based company last offered a purple smartphone in a mid-cycle refresh for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

That addition was very popular with consumers. Cupertino’s 24-inch iMac, 6th-generation iPad mini, and 5th-generation iPad Air are also available in purple options. They’ve all received very positive responses, so it makes sense the tech giant would offer it on the iPhone 14, too.

According to the purported leak (via MacRumors), the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be available in the following colors:

Black (Midnight)

White (Starlight)

Blue

PRODUCT(RED)

Purple

The current iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 models are available in all of those colors except pink. Those models are also available in pink and green.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Purple. The current lineup doesn’t offer purple, but does include Sierra Blue and Alpine Green.

Other iPhone 14 Rumors and Leaks

Other supposed leaks surrounding the iPhone 14 lineup suggest the family will drop the mini option. Instead, Apple will offer a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone Max option. This segment of the family will stick with the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 lineup. Don’t expect to see the notch disappear, but it may shrink slightly.

On the other hand, the Pro models will also be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch form factors, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These devices will feature the new A16 chip, built on TSMC’s latest enhancement on its 5-nanometer process. The notch may be replaced with a pill and hole cutout.

The iPhone 14 Pro models could see an upgraded 48MP Wide camera. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects all models to get improvements to the Ultra Wide camera as well as an upgraded front lens. This would offer a wider f/1.9 aperture along with autofocus capabilities.

Apple’s also expected to use Qualcomm’s cellular modem for the last time before switching to its own design. The expected X65 Snapdragon is the world’s first 1-Gb 5G modem and antenna system and also offers some limited satellite connectivity features.

An Ongoing Waiting Game

Of course, the iPhone 14 announcement is still several months away. Expected in either September or October, the reveal could end up being vastly different from what the rumors and purported leaks have indicated. All we can do is wait to see for sure, and keep eyeing rumors and leaks with a good measure of skepticism.