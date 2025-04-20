Future Apple iPhones May Have Haptic Buttons After All

Apple’s haptic button design might not be dead after all. A newly published patent application confirms the company’s continued interest in solid-state buttons, despite shelving the feature in previous iPhone models.

Haptic Buttons Return in Patent Form

The patent, filed in September 2023 and made public in April 2025, outlines a design for a button with an integrated haptic engine. This technology—once internally known as Project Bongo—relied on pressure sensors and electromagnetic components to simulate the feel of physical button presses without mechanical movement.

The filing details a core and electric coil setup, which generates tactile feedback through electromagnetic attraction. When a user presses the button, sensors detect the input and trigger the coil to produce a haptic response.

The components include a ferromagnetic core, strain gauges, and an attraction plate, arranged to mimic the feel of a click while remaining fully solid-state.

Abandoned, But Not Forgotten

Project Bongo reached prototype stage and was briefly present in early versions of the iPhone 15 Pro. It was also tested in pre-production units of the iPhone 16 and in limited iPhone 14 Pro builds.

However, Apple removed the feature before mass production, reportedly due to reliability issues and high failure rates. Despite these setbacks, the patent application signals Apple’s continued pursuit of the design.

The company hasn’t ruled out applying the haptic module to other devices. The document mentions smartphones, tablets, wearables, and accessories such as head-mounted displays and styluses as potential candidates.

May Go Beyond the iPhone

According to the patent, the button system may be integrated into “various electronic devices,” which opens the door to future use in products like the Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, or even a future version of the Apple Pencil.

While Apple has not officially confirmed plans to bring haptic buttons to an upcoming iPhone, the patent keeps the possibility alive.

The company’s investment in filing and preserving the design shows it still sees potential in replacing physical buttons with solid-state alternatives.

As reported in the application, Apple is exploring ways to enhance long-term reliability and prevent false touches—both previously cited concerns. If those issues are resolved, future Apple products could finally make room for the Bongo module.