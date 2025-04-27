Gemini App for iOS Now Supports Veo 2 and Audio Overviews

The Gemini app for iOS has rolled out new features, adding support for Veo 2 video generation and Audio Overviews. You can now create high-quality videos and generate audio summaries of documents directly within the app.

This update aims to make Gemini a more versatile tool for users who want faster, richer ways to interact with their content. With Veo 2 now available, you can produce short videos by simply describing an idea. Veo 2 uses advanced AI to deliver realistic, cinematic 8-second videos based on your input.

It supports prompts from text, images, or both, and offers control over camera angles, lens effects, and visual style. You can also access 4K video quality, fluid motion, detailed scenes, and flexible creative options.

Listen to Documents with Audio Overviews

Audio Overviews make it easier for you to turn PDFs, documents, and presentations into quick audio summaries. This feature offers a hands-free way to review files without needing to scroll through text, helping you save time when working on the go.

According to TestingCatalog, these updates reflect Google’s broader push to integrate Veo 2’s technology across different platforms. Developers can also access Veo 2 through the Gemini API or Google AI Studio, extending its use beyond the Gemini app.

These additions make the Gemini app a more complete productivity and creativity tool for iOS users, providing new ways to create, listen, and work smarter.