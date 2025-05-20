Gemini Live Is Coming to Chrome on macOS

Google is integrating Gemini and Gemini Live into Chrome on macOS and Windows. The announcement came today during the Google I/O 2025 event, where the company unveiled its next phase of AI-powered browsing.

This update embeds Gemini directly into Chrome, letting you ask questions about the current page and interact with content without switching tabs. The feature is accessible via a new icon in the top-right corner of the browser and supports both text and voice commands.

At launch, Gemini can read the text and images on the page, summarize content, and clarify what you’re viewing. For product comparisons, it can recall previous items as you browse new ones. You can revoke tab access anytime with a single click. Gemini Live, activated from the bottom-right corner, allows voice interaction, positioning the AI as your assistant for tasks like learning, shopping, and cooking.

The rollout begins Wednesday for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the U.S., with access available through the Beta, Dev, and Canary channels.

Task Assistance and Multi-Tab Plans

Gemini’s current features include summarizing articles, modifying recipes, and generating quizzes. It can also assist with product comparisons and organizing key details across web pages. Google plans to expand Gemini’s capabilities to work across multiple tabs, automate navigation, and perform tasks like filling out forms and recalling previously visited pages.

The Chrome team built this functionality, while Project Mariner from Google DeepMind is exploring more advanced human-AI interaction. Both teams are collaborating with Chrome expected to integrate some of Mariner’s experimental features over time.

Access and Privacy

Gemini requires Chrome to be set to English and is only available on Windows and macOS, not on Chromebooks. Activation is straightforward—click the Gemini icon to open a floating window with prompt suggestions. Voice input is handled through Gemini Live, improving accessibility and speed.

To prevent spoofing, Gemini displays visual indicators in its pop-up window. Google advises users to verify authenticity and manage data access responsibly.

As reported in Google’s official announcement, the company unveiled Gemini for Chrome during Google I/O 2025, presenting it as a step toward turning your browser into a smart, voice-enabled tool for everyday tasks.