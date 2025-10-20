Gemini sees strong growth and part of credit goes to Apple Store

Gemini’s share of consumer GenAI traffic keeps climbing, and the iOS App Store helped accelerate the curve. In mid-September, Gemini hit the No. 1 spot on Apple’s Top Free Apps chart in the United States and India, a visible retail moment that translated into new users and repeat opens. Multiple trackers and reports line up with that timeline.

A year of changing balance

Twelve months ago, ChatGPT controlled nearly 87 percent of GenAI traffic. Gemini was at just over six percent. The rest was split among smaller players like Perplexity, Claude, and Copilot. But the latest tracking data paints a different picture. ChatGPT now holds about 74 percent, while Gemini has climbed to nearly 13 percent. That is a doubling in market share within a year.

During the same period, Perplexity crossed the 2 percent mark for the first time, and Claude touched a similar figure. These numbers may sound small, but they show that users are beginning to explore alternatives. Gemini’s steady rise stands out, especially because it is one of the few tools gaining traction on both desktop and mobile.

Credits: Similarweb

Similarweb’s Global AI Tracker also shows Gemini among the fastest risers across “General AI Tools,” with double-digit 12-week gains through the October 10 cut. That helps explain why Gemini’s curve looks steeper than rivals like Perplexity and Claude in recent weeks.

Why the Apple Store

The turning point came when Gemini reached No. 1 on Apple’s U.S. and India app charts. That visibility pushed it into new hands, users who might never have searched for it. Many downloaded it out of curiosity, and Google’s push to integrate Gemini with YouTube, Photos, and Gmail gave those downloads a reason to stay active. Apple’s store placement worked like a free marketing campaign, with each chart-topping day turning into thousands of new installs.

Gemini’s improved iOS app also helped. The latest version brings voice interactions, image generation, and quick text access. On iPhone, it feels faster and more conversational, a change that many early users noticed in reviews. This kind of experience fits Apple’s audience, where smooth design and instant responses matter as much as results.

Store analytics also show sustained visibility after the peak. In the last 28 days, Gemini remains near the top of overall and Productivity rankings in the U.S., indicating that the spike converted into meaningful ongoing installs and opens. That stickiness is the difference between a weekend trend and a quarter-long shift.

A tailwind from Apple’s AI roadmap

Apple’s own AI ambitions may have added to Gemini’s visibility. Reports earlier this year suggested Apple was in talks with Google to include Gemini as an option for Apple Intelligence. Even though no official deal exists yet, that discussion alone fueled interest. For iPhone users, the idea of Gemini working alongside Siri made the app worth trying.

What to watch next

App Store positioning during holiday weeks and iOS point releases. Sustained chart presence usually correlates with durable MAUs.

Any official Apple Intelligence model picker that adds Gemini alongside ChatGPT. A native hand-off could unlock new cohorts.

Feature velocity inside Gemini mobile, especially visual tools that demo well in short videos and drive word-of-mouth installs.

Gemini’s growth shows how platform visibility and timing can change the game. With more people trying AI tools on their phones rather than computers, the App Store has become a quiet battleground for the next wave of AI adoption.