Genmoji Release Date Is Today, With iOS 18.2 and More

Genmoji is set to launch as part of iOS 18.2, with the release date is expected in early December 2024. But when in December? Today. Yes, Genmoji, a key component of Apple Intelligence that lets users create personalized emojis using text prompts, is hitting your decisions later today.

The release of iOS 18.2 is tentatively scheduled for December 9, 2024, likely around 10:00 AM EST (07:00 AM PT). This update will introduce several AI features, with Genmoji being one of them.

Genmoji lets you create custom emojis that look like you, your friends, or anything you can dream up—way beyond the usual emoji options. This feature will be accessible on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, the entire iPhone 16 series, M1 and newer iPads, and Apple silicon Macs.

To use Genmoji, users will need to update to iOS 18.2 when it becomes available. The feature can be accessed through the Messages app by tapping the emoji keyboard and selecting the “Create New Emoji” option. Users can then enter a text prompt to generate custom emojis based on their descriptions.

While some users have had early access to Genmoji through the iOS 18.2 beta, the feature will be widely available with the official release.