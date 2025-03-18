Genmoji Updates Across Apple Platforms

New Apple Intelligence features are bringing the ability to create custom emojis in iOS 18: here's what to know about Genmoji.

The fourth beta releases of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4 include notable updates to the Genmoji feature, focusing on improving user accessibility and interaction. The most significant change in this update is the redesign of the Genmoji icon on the keyboard.

The improved visibility of the Genmoji icon is likely to encourage more users to explore and utilize this creative feature in their digital communications. Genmoji, which allows users to create personalized emoji characters, has become an increasingly popular way for people to express themselves in messages and social media. By improving the accessibility of this feature, Apple is acknowledging the growing importance of personalized, visual communication in digital interactions.

The update to the Genmoji icon is part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine the user interface across its platforms, ensuring that useful features are easily discoverable and intuitive to use. This change may seem minor, but it has the potential to significantly impact user engagement with the Genmoji feature.

As emoji continue to play a crucial role in digital communication, providing users with easier access to tools for creating custom emojis aligns with the evolving needs of modern digital communication. The consistent implementation of this update across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS ensures a unified experience for users regardless of the Apple device they are using.