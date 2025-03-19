German Court Rules Against Apple in Antitrust Case

Apple has lost an appeal in a German court regarding a regulatory assessment. The ruling upholds the German Federal Cartel Office’s 2023 designation of Apple as a “company of paramount cross-market significance for competition.” This designation subjects Apple to stricter regulatory controls within Germany.

The legal challenge came after the German cartel office raised concerns about Apple’s App Store, focusing on the data collected on user behavior. The court’s decision comes after a judge says in January that the court was likely to rule in favor of the regulator. The court also declined Apple’s request to consult with the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.

In response to the court’s ruling, Apple says that it disagrees with the decision. A spokesperson for the company, in an emailed statement, said that the ruling “neglects the value of a business model that places the privacy and security of users at its centre.”

The president of the Federal Cartel Office, Andreas Mundt, welcomed the court’s decision. He said that the ruling confirms Apple is subject to stricter abuse control. Mundt also mentioned that their ongoing review of Apple’s tracking regulation for third-party apps is now supported by this legal decision, and that they are continuing to investigate other cases against major internet companies.

More here.