Apple announced a promotion with Fandango on Tuesday that gets you $5 off movie tickets. According to Apple’s promo email, “Buy with Apple Pay on the Fandango app or Fandango.com through January 2 and get $5 off your order.”

I ran through an immediately on receiving this promotion on Fandango.com, but didn’t see a way of activating the discount. It might be slow to rollout, and we’ll keep our eye on it.