Get Started With Apple Music Sing Using These Perfect Playlist

Soon after rolling out Apple Music Sing in iOS 16.2, Apple also made it easier to find supported songs. The Apple Music Sing featured playlists collate songs to help you get started in using the new feature.

Apple Music Sing Featured Playlist

For those who haven’t heard about it yet, Apple Music Sing is a new feature that lets you sing along to your favorite songs on Apple Music with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics. Apple Music Sing also features multiple lyrics views for performing duets, backup singing, and more. When Apple Music Sing debuted alongside iOS 16.2, those who were curious about it probably found it frustrating to find a song that supports the feature.

So, Apple quickly rolled out a solution by way of a collection of featured playlists. The playlists contains songs that people usually sing along to on Apple Music. I mean, who doesn’t sing along with Adele’s “Someone Like You?” or Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance?”

In addition to the featured playlists, Apple Music Sing also has various categories to help you start enjoying the feature. You can choose from categories based on genres, decades, or made to sing. Each featured collection should have one or two songs that would entice you to sing along and use the Apple Music Sing feature. Way to go, Apple.

Finding Apple Music Sing Playlists and Songs

First things first, make sure that iOS 16.2 is running on your iPhone 11 or later, iPad 9/10, iPad Air 4/5, M1 or M2 iPad Pro. Open Apple Music > Search Tab > Sing Category. That’s it, you’ll have a plethora of songs that support the Apple Music Sing feature.

Below is another way of getting started with Apple Music Sing:

Start a song, Tap the lyrics button (quotation mark icon) Look for the Microphone + stars icon Tap the Mic to turn on Apple Sing Drag to adjust vocal volume, and then sing along karaoke style.

Honestly, the first time I checked out Apple Music Sing as soon as iOS 16.2 was released, I didn’t like it. But when I used it again to check the featured playlists and other curated content that supports it, the feature started to grow on me after trying out a couple of songs. Yeah sure, it’s fun and would be perfect during Holiday Season gatherings, especially in my part of the world where Videoke is extremely popular among households.

Have you tried Apple Music Sing? How do you find this new feature? Let us know in the comments.