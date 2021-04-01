Season two of Ghostwriters will be available on Apple TV+ from May 7. On Thursday, Apple shared some clips in a series called ‘Beyond the Page’.

Ghostwriter Season Two Arrives on Apple TV+ on May 7

In total, four ‘Beyond the Page’ clips are available:

Ghostwriter on Apple TV+ is a new take on the original 1992 series. Each episode is based on literature. As well storylines being based around classic books, new work from the likes of D.J. MacHale and Kwame Alexander has been commissioned. Season one is available to subscribers now.