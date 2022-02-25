‘Gibbon: Beyond the Trees’ Now Available on Apple Arcade

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees is the newest game available to play on Apple Arcade. This gaming service costs US$4.99/month and you can sign up in the App Store app by clicking on the Arcade tab down at the bottom.

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

This is a beautiful new adventure by the two time Apple Design Award winning developers of Old Man’s Journey and ELOH, in which a family of gibbons finds themselves lost in a dangerous world beyond their understanding.