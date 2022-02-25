‘Gibbon: Beyond the Trees’ Now Available on Apple Arcade

Gibbon Beyond the Trees

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees is the newest game available to play on Apple Arcade. This gaming service costs US$4.99/month and you can sign up in the App Store app by clicking on the Arcade tab down at the bottom.

This is a beautiful new adventure by the two time Apple Design Award winning developers of Old Man’s Journey and ELOH, in which a family of gibbons finds themselves lost in a dangerous world beyond their understanding.

  • Experience free-flowing dynamic movement based on brachiation, the way real gibbons swing through the trees
  • Master acrobatic moves, including launching from another gibbon’s hands in mid air
  • A touching adventure of a family of gibbons trying to survive amid an encroaching human threat.
  • Play through an hourlong adventure in story mode, or race to freedom through a procedurally generated jungle in liberation mode.
  • Stunning 2D hand painted visuals that breathe life into a rapidly vanishing world.
  • Explore varied environments, from the wild jungles of Southeast Asia to the hectic human world beyond.
  • Gibbon: Beyond the Trees deals with challenging but acute environmental topics, including deforestation, poaching and climate change.

