All GitHub Features are Now Free for Everyone

GitHub announced today that it’s making all of its core features free for everyone starting today. Here are the new changes.

Plans and Pricing

To upgrade your user account’s plan, visit Upgrading your personal account’s subscription. To upgrade your organization’s plan, visit Upgrading your organization’s subscription.

GitHub Free for organizations is immediately available and includes private repositories for unlimited users.

All organizations previously using Team for Open Source now have GitHub Free.

GitHub Free for individual developers now includes unlimited collaborators.

Organizations and individuals using GitHub Free will receive GitHub Community Support.

GitHub Pro will now include 2GB of Packages storage and 10GB of data transfer.

GitHub Pro now has a reduced monthly price of $4.

GitHub Team now has a reduced monthly price of $4 per user with no minimum seat requirement.

GitHub Team will include 3,000 Actions minutes per month for private repositories after May 14.

