GM Defends Decision to Drop Apple CarPlay in Favor of In-House Software

General Motors is standing firm on its decision to phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from its vehicles. This was announced in early 2023.

Baris Cetinok, GM‘s Senior Vice President of Software and Services, Product Management, Program Management, and Design, recently defended the company’s stance in an interview. After joining GM from Apple about a year ago, Cetinok now has the job of making sure GM’s Ultifi software can successfully step in for CarPlay without letting customers down.

The company believes it needs more control over the in-car user experience to innovate faster and build new features and services. GM wants to create deeply integrated experiences where systems like navigation, acceleration, HVAC, and driver assistance features work together seamlessly.

GM is positioning itself as a hardware, software, and services company, not just a hardware manufacturer.

They’re also working on adding over-the-air updates to current vehicle systems and shifting toward centralized computing and ethernet-based setups.

GM believes that by taking control of the software experience, they can create more innovative and integrated features that will ultimately benefit their customers.

