This week Google has finally made progress in adding App Store privacy labels to its apps. Gmail is the second app to get a label.

Gmail Privacy Labels

Google has been behind in adding privacy labels to its apps. Apple made this a requirement for developers with a deadline of December 8, 2020. Even Facebook added labels before Google.

Now we’re seeing progress with two Google apps getting these labels:

Gmail

YouTube

Apple added App Store privacy labels in iOS 14. You’ll find a label in every app page that tells you what user data (if any) the developer collects from you, what data is linked to your identity, and what data is shared with third-parties. Although not perfect the move is helpful for Apple customers who want more privacy.